CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Some DC Giant pharmacies to distribute vaccine | How healthy eating boosts immune system | WTOP reporter tests at-home COVID-19 test
Home » National News » Virus hospitalizations reach 400…

Virus hospitalizations reach 400 as vaccine is distributed

The Associated Press

December 17, 2020, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DOVER, Del. — The number of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware has risen to 400 for the firs time.

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that the number was reached after hospitalizations went up by 24.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said that 54 of the people who are hospitalized are considered to be critical cases.

The state also announced seven new COVID-19-related deaths.

The state’s total of deaths is now 833.

The people who died ranged in age from 47 years old to 88 years old.

All seven had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is being distributed in the state.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Locality pay remains stable and GS system is still broken, says pay agent

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From RPA to cybersecurity, CIOs overcame ever-changing challenges in 2020

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up