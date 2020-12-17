Virus hospitalizations reach 400 as vaccine is distributed

DOVER, Del. — The number of people who are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Delaware has risen to 400 for the…

The Delaware State News reported Wednesday that the number was reached after hospitalizations went up by 24.

The Delaware Division of Public Health said that 54 of the people who are hospitalized are considered to be critical cases.

The state also announced seven new COVID-19-related deaths.

The state’s total of deaths is now 833.

The people who died ranged in age from 47 years old to 88 years old.

All seven had underlying health conditions.

Meanwhile, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is being distributed in the state.

