Police: Delaware man shot ex-girlfriend, man during argument

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 8:51 AM

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) — A Delaware man has been accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend and another man during an argument outside of his house.

New Castle County police said responding officers found the man who was shot, Eddie Johnson, with multiple gunshot wounds in New Castle on Sunday.

Johnson was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities say 47-year-old Vincent Young shot his ex-girlfriend and Johnson after the two drove by Young’s house.

It’s not clear what their subsequent argument was about.

Young’s ex-girlfriend was transported to a hospital for a non-life-threatening injury. Young has been charged with murder and other charges. He is being held on a $232,000 bond.

