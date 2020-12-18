CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Trump signs COVID relief measure | Fairfax Co. health officials get vaccinated | Virus deaths at Va. prisons
Home » National News » Delaware police officer who…

Delaware police officer who was shot has left the hospital

The Associated Press

December 18, 2020, 9:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MILFORD, Del. — A police officer in Delaware who was shot multiple times has left a hospital for a rehabilitation facility.

The News Journal reports that Sr. Cpl. T.J. Webb of the Milford Police Department was released from Christiana Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Webb was transferred to a rehabilitation facility to continue recovering from several surgeries.

Webb was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force that was looking for a Pennsylvania man who was wanted for attempted murder.

Police said the man was tracked down at a motel in Rehoboth Beach.

Webb and other members of the task force were trying to arrest him when he opened fire. Webb was critically wounded.

The suspect was killed by police.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

NORAD tracks Santa's progress for 65th year

From JEDI to CIA to TIC: The stories that made 2020

Trump vetoes defense bill, setting up possible override vote

Trump signs massive measure funding government, COVID relief

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up