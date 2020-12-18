Delaware police officer who was shot has left the hospital

A police officer in Delaware who was shot multiple times has left a hospital for a rehabilitation facility.

The News Journal reports that Sr. Cpl. T.J. Webb of the Milford Police Department was released from Christiana Hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Webb was transferred to a rehabilitation facility to continue recovering from several surgeries.

Webb was assigned to the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force that was looking for a Pennsylvania man who was wanted for attempted murder.

Police said the man was tracked down at a motel in Rehoboth Beach.

Webb and other members of the task force were trying to arrest him when he opened fire. Webb was critically wounded.

The suspect was killed by police.

