CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US virus deaths hit grim record | Va. Tech med school applications surge | Dr. Fauci's advice | Latest test results
Home » National News » West Virginia police seek…

West Virginia police seek driver in crash that killed child

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 4:53 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 2-year-old boy.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputy James Muncy says the child was struck Thursday near the community of Bradshaw. Details of the accident weren’t released.

Muncy says the vehicle, which left the scene, was described as an older model silver SUV, possibly with front-end damage. The vehicle was heading toward Buchanan County in southwest Virginia.

The sheriff’s department is requesting the public’s help in locating the vehicle and driver. West Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

FEMA calls workplace harassment and discrimination findings 'alarming' and 'unacceptable'

Congress will let federal employees carry over more annual leave into 2021

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up