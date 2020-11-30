West Virginia police seek driver in crash that killed child

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed…

BRADSHAW, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia are looking for a motorist involved in a hit-and-run accident that killed a 2-year-old boy.

McDowell County Sheriff’s Deputy James Muncy says the child was struck Thursday near the community of Bradshaw. Details of the accident weren’t released.

Muncy says the vehicle, which left the scene, was described as an older model silver SUV, possibly with front-end damage. The vehicle was heading toward Buchanan County in southwest Virginia.

The sheriff’s department is requesting the public’s help in locating the vehicle and driver. West Virginia State Police are assisting in the investigation.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.