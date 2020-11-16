CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. hints at stronger limits | What's happening at the Kennedy Center? | Latest coronavirus test results
Seat belt enforcement push starts in WVa, other states

The Associated Press

November 16, 2020, 4:08 AM

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Police in West Virginia and other states are heightening efforts to enforce seat belt laws.

Police agencies in West Virginia will join counterparts in Maryland and Virginia on Monday to enforce seat belt laws on roads in counties that border the three states.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says a similar effort will be held on Friday among law enforcement agencies in border counties in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.

West Virginia’s statewide seat belt enforcement push runs from Monday through Nov. 29.

Tickets will be issued for drivers or passengers who are not wearing seat belts, including unrestrained children.

