Disabled veterans get help with finances thanks to nonprofit’s grants

Disabled American veterans who've lost jobs because of the pandemic can apply with an advocacy group that has grants available to help them pay their bills.

“We have already provided almost $2 million dollars in grants to over 7,000 disabled veterans who lost employment,” said Edward R. Reese, Jr., executive director of Disabled American Veterans (DAV).

Veterans can sign up for the economic relief grant on the group’s website and use the money for whatever needs they may have.

DAV is a nonprofit advocacy group that helps veterans with health care, disability, employment, education and financial benefits.

“There’s an application process, usually separate and distinct for each benefit — it’s very difficult to access them,” Reese said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs has great benefits, Reese said, but it’s the nation’s second largest agency, and it’s helpful to have an advocate navigate a vet’s journey toward getting what he or she deserves.

“That’s the goal of DAV, is that — service from the time you’re in, your transition and even your last days and burial in one of our nation’s veteran cemeteries,” Reese said.

If you need help with disability claims or benefits, Reese said to reach out. Spouses and caregivers of catastrophically-injured veterans also may have resources available to them.

“They could get education benefits, they could get a loan guarantee benefit, and even when the veteran passes away, there is dependency indemnity compensation and pension benefits that could potentially be available to those family members,” Reese said. “DAV assists all along that route.”

Are you a vet who needs a job?

DAV and RecruitMilitary will co-host the Washington D.C. Veterans Virtual Career Fair on Nov. 12 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The free event is for veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve. Those interested can register online.

DAV also has created The Veteran Advantage: DAV Guide to Hiring and Retaining Veterans with Disabilities guide offering best practices and helpful tools for employers and other organizations hoping to make use of the veteran talent pool.