Interstate 95 crash kills two in Delaware; one was from Maryland

The Delaware State Police said Saturday that Lorenzo Deer, 29, of North East, Maryland, and Erin Sheets, 25, of Delmar, Delaware, were killed as a result of the Wednesday evening accident.

NEWARK, Del (AP) — Police in Delaware are releasing the names of the two people who died after a crash earlier this week that involved four vehicles on the northbound and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near Newark

Other occupants of the vehicles involved suffered minor injuries or were not injured.

Police said the crash is still under investigation.

