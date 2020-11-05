ELECTION NEWS: US results | DC results | Md. results | Va. results
Fort Hood soldier arrested in woman’s death over a year ago

CBS News | @CBSNews

November 5, 2020, 6:53 AM

▶ Watch Video: Fort Hood commander removed as Army begins new probe into Vanessa Guillen case

An active-duty soldier at Fort Hood in Texas has been charged with murdering a 32-year-old woman over a year ago. Killeen, Texas police say Spc. Corey Grafton, 20, was arrested Tuesday afternoon in the July 2019 death of Chelsea Cheatham.

chelsea-cheatham.jpg
Chelsea Cheatham in undated photo. (Law enforcement/KWTX-TV)

Police said Cheatham was found unconscious in a Days Inn and wasn’t breathing. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Killeen police said homicide detectives got a tip that Grafton was at the scene when Cheatham was killed.

fort-hood-spc-corey-grafton.jpg
Corely Grafton, Fort Hood soldier (KWTX-TV)

And one of Grafton’s co-workers provided a statement saying Grafton confessed to killing Cheatham, according to CBS Waco, Texas affiliate KWTX-TV, citing authorities.

Killeen police said the Texas Rangers helped them get DNA from the murder scene. When it proved a match to DNA found on Cheatham’s body, Grafton was taken into custody.

