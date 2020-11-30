CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC advises 'universal face mask use' | How DC, Md., Va. will handle initial vaccine doses | Md. and quarantine-breakers | Latest test results
Home » National News » Delaware man accused of…

Delaware man accused of stealing jewelry booked after crash

The Associated Press

November 30, 2020, 8:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man who stole jewelry and a car from a residence was arrested when he crashed the vehicle after a pursuit with troopers.

Delaware State Police said in a news release last week that a family member of the person whose house was burglarized saw the stolen car traveling on a highway and contacted authorities.

Troopers say they attempted to make a traffic stop but the man driving the car, Jesse A. Nichols, refused.

The release says he was taken into custody without incident when he crashed the vehicle.

Nichols faces many charges, including second degree burglary.

He was booked into a correctional Institution on a nearly $16,000 bond.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

COVID-19 created huge demand for data, but USDA came prepared

Pentagon ready to name first 15 'pathfinder' contracts for CMMC

DoD says it's ready to distribute COVID-19 vaccine in next three weeks

Senators worried new VA accountability office appointment poses conflict of interest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up