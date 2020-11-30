Delaware man accused of stealing jewelry booked after crash

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man who stole jewelry and a car from a residence was arrested…

GREENWOOD, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man who stole jewelry and a car from a residence was arrested when he crashed the vehicle after a pursuit with troopers.

Delaware State Police said in a news release last week that a family member of the person whose house was burglarized saw the stolen car traveling on a highway and contacted authorities.

Troopers say they attempted to make a traffic stop but the man driving the car, Jesse A. Nichols, refused.

The release says he was taken into custody without incident when he crashed the vehicle.

Nichols faces many charges, including second degree burglary.

He was booked into a correctional Institution on a nearly $16,000 bond.

