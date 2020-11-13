CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. to delay classroom return this week | DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:51 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 13, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist

With COVID-19 surging, schools suspend in-person education

Masked workers start presidential hand tally in Georgia

Lives Lost: Mexican meatpacker left legacy of compassion

Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak tests positive for COVID-19

Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at veterans hospital

White supremacists killed Ethiopian man but his son thrives

CDC: Wearing a mask could keep you from catching virus

Michigan governor seeks shutdown of Great Lakes oil pipeline

SpaceX crew flight delayed; Musk gets mixed COVID-19 results

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Military retirees, survivors will see 1.3% increase in COLA for 2021

DeJoy asks Congress, Biden administration to fix ‘unsustainable business model’

CISA cyber exec resigns, another may be fired

OMB sets new CDM data standards deadline for agencies

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up