AP Top U.S. News at 11:31 p.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 6, 2020, 12:00 AM

EXPLAINER: What’s happening with poll watchers?

Hiring held last month but signs of caution as virus worsens

Armed men arrested near Philadelphia vote counting location

Counties with worst virus surges overwhelmingly voted Trump

Jittery public awaits news as presidency remains in flux

Illinois governor isolates after possible COVID-19 exposure

US sets record for cases amid election battle over virus

Man shot by police in Wisconsin reaches plea in assault case

Increasingly normal: Guns seen outside vote-counting centers

Portland, Oregon rejects bid to cut $18M more from police

