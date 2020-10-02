Judge tosses defamation suit filed by former Biden aide

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a longtime adviser and former Senate…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has dismissed a defamation lawsuit filed by a longtime adviser and former Senate aide to Joe Biden over a county official’s comments about the formation of a local stock exchange.

The judge on Thursday granted New Castle County Executive Matt Meyer’s motion to dismiss the lawsuit filed by Biden confidante and Delaware Board of Trade founder Dennis Toner.

The lawsuit centered on a December newspaper article quoting Meyer as saying that the founders of the Wilmington-based trading platform were “probably criminal” in 2015 when they secured a controversial $3 million county government loan for the company.

