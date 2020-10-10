CORONAVIRUS NEWS: White House ups virus aid offer, resume talks | New daily COVID-19 record for the world | Latest test results in DC region
Delaware judge refuses to order state to count late ballots

The Associated Press

October 10, 2020, 6:28 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has rejected a request by the League of Women Voters and the American Civil Liberties Union to allow absentee and mail-in ballots received after the state-mandated deadline in November’s election to be counted.

Delaware law has long required that absentee ballots be received by the time polls close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Friday’s ruling means the same deadline applies to ballots cast under a universal vote-by-mail law enacted by the General Assembly for this year’s elections because of the coronavirus.

The ACLU sought to override state election law and force state officials to count ballots received up to 10 days after Election Day.

