Delaware city sued over former police officer’s sex act with wanted woman

The Associated Press

October 16, 2020, 8:40 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — A former police officer in Delaware who admitted to receiving oral sex from a wanted woman is now being sued.

The city of Wilmington and its police chief are also being sued. The News Journal reported Friday that the lawsuit was filed by the woman who had made the accusations.

She claims the city and its police department failed to properly vet, train and oversee its officers.

The lawsuit stated that Wilmington maintained a policy and practice of deliberate indifference to instances of “known or suspected sexual abuse and unlawful sexual intercourse of the public by police officers.”

Former officer Thomas Oliver was recently sentenced to probation after being found guilty of misdemeanor official misconduct.

