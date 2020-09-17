Former police chief pleads guilty to falsifying records

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice says that a former police chief in the coastal town of…

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice says that a former police chief in the coastal town of Fenwick Island has pleaded guilty to misconduct and falsifying records.

The Delaware News Journal reported Wednesday that William Boyden has also agreed to no longer work in a law enforcement capacity.

The indictment against Boyden said he submitted false reports regarding his firearm certifications and qualifications to remain as chief of police.

Boyden got a suspended sentence of one year in prison and a year of probation. He also must complete 100 hours of community service. Boyden was indicted in August.

