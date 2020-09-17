RUTH BADER GINSBURG, 1933-2020: Trump pledges woman for court, pushes Senate to move on pick | How Ginsburg's death could reshape the election | How to honor RBG by supporting her favorite causes
Home » National News » Former police chief pleads…

Former police chief pleads guilty to falsifying records

The Associated Press

September 17, 2020, 9:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — The Delaware Department of Justice says that a former police chief in the coastal town of Fenwick Island has pleaded guilty to misconduct and falsifying records.

The Delaware News Journal reported Wednesday that William Boyden has also agreed to no longer work in a law enforcement capacity.

The indictment against Boyden said he submitted false reports regarding his firearm certifications and qualifications to remain as chief of police.

Boyden got a suspended sentence of one year in prison and a year of probation. He also must complete 100 hours of community service. Boyden was indicted in August.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up