Delaware state attorneys defend law allowing universal voting by mail

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Attorneys for the Delaware Department of Elections are asking a Chancery Court judge to reject the state Republican Party’s challenge to a new law allowing universal voting by mail in the November general election.

The GOP filed a lawsuit last month arguing that lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled legislature exceeded their constitutional authority in invoking emergency powers to pass the measure.

It was signed into law on July 1 less than three weeks after being introduced.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glassock III has scheduled a Thursday hearing on the GOP’s request for an injunction to prevent vote-by-mail ballots from being counted.

