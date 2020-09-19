CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. moves to expand indoor dining | U.Md. dorm residents told to restrict activity | Virginia reports first child coronavirus death
Delaware state attorneys defend law allowing universal voting by mail

The Associated Press

September 19, 2020, 6:36 AM

DOVER, Del. (AP) —  Attorneys for the Delaware Department of Elections are asking a Chancery Court judge to reject the state Republican Party’s challenge to a new law allowing universal voting by mail in the November general election.

The GOP filed a lawsuit last month arguing that lawmakers in the Democrat-controlled legislature exceeded their constitutional authority in invoking emergency powers to pass the measure.

It was signed into law on July 1 less than three weeks after being introduced.

Vice Chancellor Sam Glassock III has scheduled a Thursday hearing on the GOP’s request for an injunction to prevent vote-by-mail ballots from being counted.

