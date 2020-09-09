Delaware investigating slight increase in coronavirus cases

The state of Delaware is investigating what might be behind a slight increase in coronavirus cases over the past week or so.

WILMINGTON, Del. — The state of Delaware is investigating what might be behind a slight increase in coronavirus cases over the past week or so.

The cities of Wilmington, New Castle, Newark and Dover are seeing a rise in cases.

The News Journal reported Tuesday that Gov. John Carney said that the state has made progress but still needs to do more.

Carney said the focus of the outbreaks are the young adults who are less concerned about the virus and have a “sense of invincibility.” He pointed to parties on college campuses as well as bars and restaurants.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.