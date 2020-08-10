A Minnesota judge has allowed the release of officers' body camera video in the May 25 death of George Floyd. Please note these videos are unedited and disturbing but are posted in the interests of full transparency.

The May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody set off protests against racial injustice and police brutality in Minnesota, D.C. and around the world.

Late last week, a judge in Hennepin County, Minnesota, ruled in favor of several media companies that challenged a court order prohibiting the public release of officers’ body camera video.

These outlets include WTOP’s parent company, Hubbard Broadcasting.

Before Monday, the videos could only be viewed by visiting the courthouse in Minnesota.

Floyd died after officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for more than eight minutes. Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and manslaughter.

Below is body camera footage from two of the officers charged in Floyd’s death — J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane. Those two, and officer Thomas Thao, have been charged with aiding and abetting in the crime.

The videos are unedited and contain graphic language and material that is disturbing. WTOP has decided to post them in the interest of full transparency and to provide context.