COLORS Podcast: Asian-Americans victimized by COVID-19 tropes

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green: Asian-Americans are among those engaged in a nationwide racial and social justice effort that erupted after the killing of George Floyd.

The Asian-American community has its own serious concerns because many say they’ve been blamed for the COVID-19 virus. There have been cases in which some have been verbally abused and physically attacked. Angelie Chong, a lawyer from the Seattle, Washington area, says this culture of blame goes back more than a century.

