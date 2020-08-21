CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » COLORS Podcast: Asian-Americans victimized…

COLORS Podcast: Asian-Americans victimized by COVID-19 tropes

WTOP Staff

August 21, 2020, 10:13 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

On the latest edition of COLORS — A Dialogue on Race in America, with Chris Core and J.J. Green: Asian-Americans are among those engaged in a nationwide racial and social justice effort that erupted after the killing of George Floyd.

The Asian-American community has its own serious concerns because many say they’ve been blamed for the COVID-19 virus. There have been cases in which some have been verbally abused and physically attacked. Angelie Chong, a lawyer from the Seattle, Washington area, says this culture of blame goes back more than a century.

Previous guests on COLORS include Ernie Green, a member of the Little Rock Nine, James Brown of CBS Sports, Sports Columnist Christine Brennan, Michael Grinston, the Sergeant Major of the Army, Dorothy Gilliam, the first African American female reporter at the Washington Post.

All episodes of COLORS are available on Apple Podcasts, Podcast One, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Inside WTOP | J.J. Green | Local News | National News

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up