AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak No federal relief leaves states, cities facing big deficits Voters will…

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak No federal relief leaves states, cities facing big deficits Voters will judge Omar’s mix of progressivism and celebrity 55 years after riots, Watts section of LA still bears scars States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries Puerto Ricans, upset at botched primary, demand answers 1 dead, 6 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes AP PHOTOS: Watts section of LA sees change, faces challenges Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.