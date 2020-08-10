CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 10, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Health officials are quitting or getting fired amid outbreak

No federal relief leaves states, cities facing big deficits

Voters will judge Omar’s mix of progressivism and celebrity

55 years after riots, Watts section of LA still bears scars

States on hook for billions under Trump’s unemployment plan

Schools mull outdoor classes amid virus, ventilation worries

Puerto Ricans, upset at botched primary, demand answers

1 dead, 6 rescued after gas explosion levels Baltimore homes

AP PHOTOS: Watts section of LA sees change, faces challenges

Trump lawyers make final pitch to block tax record release

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up