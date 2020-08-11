CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC region ‘not out of the woods yet,' experts say | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 11:32 p.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 11, 2020, 12:00 AM

In Seattle, a Black police chief resigns over budget cuts

Elite public schools in Virginia, elsewhere seek diversity

Is it safe to ride public transit during the pandemic?

New York’s true nursing home death toll cloaked in secrecy

Police face new lawsuit, probes after Elijah McClain’s death

Greene, who made racist videos, wins GOP nod in Georgia

Lack of body cameras fuels suspicion in Chicago shooting

Dolphin stampede greets Southern California whale watchers

Summer jobs for young people are vanishing with the pandemic

Powerful storm leaves 2 dead, heavy crop damage in Midwest

