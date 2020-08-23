CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mounting US deaths reveal outsize toll on people of color | Metro employee dies after contracting COVID-19 | Latest coronavirus test results
AP Top U.S. News at 10:25 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 23, 2020, 12:00 AM

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts

US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app

California ‘dream house,’ decades in the making, is in ashes

Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California

Riot declared outside Portland public safety building

Execution of Native American man stirs emotion within tribe

Ketamine that’s injected during arrests draws new scrutiny

Instagram deletes account advertising ASU COVID-19 parties

Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees

Tensions heightened over fatal police shooting of Black man

