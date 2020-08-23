As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts
US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app
California ‘dream house,’ decades in the making, is in ashes
Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California
Riot declared outside Portland public safety building
Execution of Native American man stirs emotion within tribe
Ketamine that’s injected during arrests draws new scrutiny
Instagram deletes account advertising ASU COVID-19 parties
Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees
Tensions heightened over fatal police shooting of Black man
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.