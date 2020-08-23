AP Top U.S. News at 10:25 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app California…

As more colleges stay online, students demand tuition cuts US WeChat users sue Trump over order banning messaging app California ‘dream house,’ decades in the making, is in ashes Changing weather prompts more fire fears in California Riot declared outside Portland public safety building Execution of Native American man stirs emotion within tribe Ketamine that’s injected during arrests draws new scrutiny Instagram deletes account advertising ASU COVID-19 parties Trump ordered to pay $44,100 in Stormy Daniels legal fees Tensions heightened over fatal police shooting of Black man Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.