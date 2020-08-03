CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Maryland meets coronavirus testing milestone | Debate begins for who’s first in line for vaccine | Latest coronavirus test results and trends
AP Top U.S. News at 12:08 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 3, 2020, 12:00 AM

SpaceX capsule and NASA crew make 1st splashdown in 45 years

Debate begins for who’s first in line for COVID-19 vaccine

Protests in the long term: How is a lasting legacy cemented?

NASA astronauts aim for Florida coast to end SpaceX flight

Marines halt search for 8 missing troops, all presumed dead

El Paso marks Walmart shooting anniversary amid pandemic

Connie Culp, 1st US partial face transplant recipient, dies

Isaias strengthens slightly as it crawls up Florida coast

Ruling renews fairness debate in Boston Marathon bomber case

States eager to expand broadband, wary of CARES Act deadline

