AP Top U.S. News at 12:01 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

August 25, 2020, 12:00 AM

Kenosha protesters, police clash again after Black man shot

Kenosha delayed body cameras for years before Blake shooting

Revved by Sturgis Rally, COVID-19 infections move fast, far

California wildfires: Prepare to be away from home for days

‘In the bullseye:’ Gulf preps for Laura to slam as hurricane

California justices toss death penalty for Scott Peterson

2 lawsuits challenge Trump’s drilling plan in Alaska refuge

AP-NORC poll: Trump faces pessimism as GOP convention opens

NY AG probes if Trump pumped up value of estate, assets

WWII surrender ceremony in Hawaii limited to local veterans

