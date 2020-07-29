Police: Delaware man lunged at hotel employee with knife

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — Authorities say a Delaware man was arrested after he attempted to attack a hotel employee…

The Delaware State Police said the incident happened Tuesday at a Holiday Inn Express in Rehoboth Beach.

The release says when officers arrived, they learned that Christopher Campbell had confronted the victim in the lobby. Police say Campbell threatened the man and lunged towards him with a knife.

Officials say the victim then wrestled the knife away from Campbell and held him down until officers arrived. The man was not harmed.

Campbell has been arrested for aggravated menacing and disorderly conduct

