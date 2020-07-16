AP Top U.S. News at 12:14 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

New peak of 71K US overdose deaths in 2019 dashes hopes Berkeley moves toward removing police from traffic stops Courts get creative to restart jury trials amid pandemic Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries Feds bring terrorism charges in latest MS-13 gang crackdown Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon Maine to use ranked voting for president after repeal fails Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl Arizona ban on evictions set to end as heat, infections soar With primary win, Gideon reaps $3.7M more for Collins fight