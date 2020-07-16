AP Top U.S. News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

New peak of 71K US overdose deaths in 2019 dashes hopes
Berkeley moves toward removing police from traffic stops
Courts get creative to restart jury trials amid pandemic
Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries
Feds bring terrorism charges in latest MS-13 gang crackdown
Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon
Maine to use ranked voting for president after repeal fails
Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl
Arizona ban on evictions set to end as heat, infections soar
With primary win, Gideon reaps $3.7M more for Collins fight
Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.