CORONAVIRUS NEWS: What about Va. high school athletics this fall? | DC to extend emergency order | Latest coronavirus test results in DC, Md., Va.
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:14 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

July 16, 2020, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

New peak of 71K US overdose deaths in 2019 dashes hopes

Berkeley moves toward removing police from traffic stops

Courts get creative to restart jury trials amid pandemic

Coronavirus data is funneled away from CDC, sparking worries

Feds bring terrorism charges in latest MS-13 gang crackdown

Chaotic protests prompt soul-searching in Portland, Oregon

Maine to use ranked voting for president after repeal fails

Police charge suspect in slaying of 8-year-old Atlanta girl

Arizona ban on evictions set to end as heat, infections soar

With primary win, Gideon reaps $3.7M more for Collins fight

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up