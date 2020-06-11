Home » National News » Washington state resident faces…

Washington state resident faces charges in Delaware unrest

The Associated Press

June 11, 2020, 4:18 PM

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal prosecutors have filed a criminal complaint against a Washington state resident charged with damaging a police vehicle in rioting that broke out in Delaware during a protest related to the death of George Floyd.

The complaint filed Monday accuses 21-year-old Adrian Wood of engaging in civil disorder that obstructs, impedes, or interferes with a law enforcement officer engaged in lawful performance of his official duties.

The offense carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Authorities say Wood admitted throwing a brick through the window of a marked police cruiser during a protest May 30 in Wilmington.

