Delaware to slowly ease restrictions on businesses

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney says he will allow small businesses in Delaware to resume limited operations…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Democratic Gov. John Carney says he will allow small businesses in Delaware to resume limited operations starting Friday.

Tuesday’s announcement is aimed at gradually starting to lift restrictions Carney imposed on individuals and businesses more than seven weeks ago in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Certain retailers will be allowed to resume business using curbside pickup as long as social distancing can be maintained.

Carney also announced a plan to provide all long-term care facilities in Delaware with the resources and training to test all patients and staff for COVID-19.

Copyright © 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.