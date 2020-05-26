Delaware Gov. Carney to end stay-at-home order, short-term rental ban

Democratic Gov. John Carney said the ban on short-term rentals in Delaware and a mandatory 14-day quarantine for out-of-state travelers will be lifted, effective June 1.

The move amid the coronavirus pandemic follows weeks of pressure from southern Delaware business owners dependent on the beach tourism industry and other critics of the rental ban and quarantine mandate.

Carney also plans to lift the statewide stay-at-home order on June 1.

Carney’s moves Tuesday follow several previous actions to gradually reopen Delaware’s economy after he set June 1 as the official start date for the first official phase of the state’s economic reopening.

