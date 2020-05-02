Home » National News » 2 injured in crash…

2 injured in crash involving Delaware State Police car

The Associated Press

May 27, 2020, 7:41 AM

CLAYTON, Del. (AP) — Delaware State Police say a trooper and another driver were injured in an early morning crash.

The agency said Tuesday that a State Police trooper in a marked patrol vehicle and another trooper un an unmarked SUV were responding to a call in Clayton around 7 a.m. when a Chevrolet Tahoe without its headlights on hit the unmarked vehicle.

Authorities said the marked vehicle had just turned left and the unmarked vehicle was about to turn behind it when the Tahoe swerved around the turning car onto the other side of the road.

The trooper and the driver were taken to a hospital with minor injuries and released.

