Police: N. Carolina man shot at “large gathering” scene dies

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a North Carolina man died after being shot at a residence where a “large gathering” apparently had occurred in the early morning hours.

Fayetteville police said Donovan Butler arrived at a Hoke County hospital early Sunday to say he had been shot at the home. Officers had been sent to the home to respond to reports of shots being fired.

Homicide detectives are investigating. North Carolina’s statewide stay-at-home order bans gatherings of more than 10 people and directs people to practice social distancing. Order violations can be a misdemeanor.

