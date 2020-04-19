AP Top U.S. News at 12:47 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

'You hear the cries': Virus toll haunts a New York paramedic What you need to know today about the virus outbreak Racial toll of virus grows even starker as more data emerges Virginia juvenile detention center new coronavirus hotspot With no school, calls drop but child abuse hasn't amid virus Lacking US coordination, states team up on when to reopen Virus forced schools online, but many students didn't follow Cuomo: Feds must help with testing. Trump: Stop complaining 10 years after BP spill: Oil drilled deeper; rules relaxed Virus-fueled conspiracy theories take aim at hospitals