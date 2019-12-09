South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

South Africa's Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019, giving the country its second title in in three years. See photos.

Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) Steve Harvey and Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi speak onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) (L-R) Miss Croatia Mia Rkman, Miss France Maëva Coucke, Miss Thailand Paweensuda Drouin, Miss Vietnam Thuy Hoang, Miss South Africa Zozibini Tunzi, Miss Brazil Julia Horta, Miss Venezuela Thalia Olvino, Miss USA Cheslie Kryst, Miss Dominican Republic Clauvid Daly and Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson appear onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón, Miss Puerto Rico Madison Anderson and Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, appear onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, just before she is crowned onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 08, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) Miss Universe 2019 Zozibini Tunzi, of South Africa, is crowned onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) Miss Universe contestants appear onstage at the 2019 Miss Universe Pageant at Tyler Perry Studios on Dec. 8, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Getty Images/Paras Griffin) ( 1 /8) Share This Gallery: Share on Facebook. Share on Twitter. Share via email. Print.

ATLANTA (AP) — South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019, giving the country its second title in in three years in a pageant that also saw strong showings from contestants from Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist, said she was forced to abandon her studies for a year because of her family’s economic difficulties, but her modeling work allowed her to continue her education. She studied public relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

When asked during Sunday’s contest what it is most important to teach young girls today, Tunzi said leadership, unleashing a standing ovation at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

She said she grew up in a world where women who looked like her were not seen as beautiful. It is time for this to end, she said.

Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson was elected first finalist, and Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón second.

Tunzi’s triumph is the second for South Africa in Miss Universe. South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned in 2017.

A total of 90 countries participated in this year’s contest, which was hosted by Steve Harvey.

