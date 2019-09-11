WATCH: Anniversary ceremonies in NY mark 18 years since 9/11 terrorist attacks

Watch a video of the anniversary ceremonies in New York, marking 18 years since the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

It’s been 18 years since nearly 3,000 people were killed when terrorists crashed hijacked planes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Victims’ names are read aloud at the ground zero ceremony, where moments of silence and tolling bells mark the moments when the aircraft crashed and the trade center’s twin towers fell on Sept. 11. 2001.

Watch the video of the ceremonies below when the feed becomes available.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.