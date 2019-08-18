AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT The Associated Press

Trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks Backers of rural dental care find something to smile about Kathleen Blanco,…

Trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks Backers of rural dental care find something to smile about Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s governor during Katrina, dies New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody Wildlife roam where US once made nuclear and chemical arms Epstein’s purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim ‘Miracle house’ in Ohio draws pilgrims amid sainthood push Far-right and antifa groups both claim victory at Portland Doctors say new rule will mean sicker immigrants Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.