AP Top U.S. News at 11:53 p.m. EDT

Trade war’s losers could include microchips, energy, banks
Backers of rural dental care find something to smile about
Kathleen Blanco, Louisiana’s governor during Katrina, dies
New York City subway scare suspect taken into police custody
Wildlife roam where US once made nuclear and chemical arms
Epstein’s purported madam now a focus in sex abuse cases
Strangers come for miles to mourn El Paso shooting victim
‘Miracle house’ in Ohio draws pilgrims amid sainthood push
Far-right and antifa groups both claim victory at Portland
Doctors say new rule will mean sicker immigrants
Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.