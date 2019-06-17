How major US stock indexes fared Monday

U.S. stocks posted slight gains on Wall Street on Monday, adding a bit to the last two weeks of gains. However, trading remains choppy as uncertainty continued over several ongoing trade disputes and their possible…

U.S. stocks posted slight gains on Wall Street on Monday, adding a bit to the last two weeks of gains.

However, trading remains choppy as uncertainty continued over several ongoing trade disputes and their possible effect on economic growth.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 index rose 2.69 points, or 0.1%, to 2,889.67.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 22.92 points, or 0.1%, to 26,112.53.

The Nasdaq composite added 48.37 points, or 0.6%, to 7,845.02.

The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks climbed 10.25 points, or 0.7%, to 1,532.75.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 382.82 points, or 15.3%.

The Dow is up 2,785.07 points, or 11.9%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,209.75 points, or 18.2%.

The Russell 2000 is up 184.19 points, or 13.7%.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.