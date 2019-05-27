AP Top U.S. News at 8:29 p.m. EDT

202
By The Associated Press May 27, 2019 12:00 am 05/27/2019 12:00am
D-Day’s 75th anniversary renews interest in some classrooms

In some Democrat-led states, lawmakers differ on abortion

AP: Flood buyout costs rise as storms intensify, seas surge

Texas lawmakers approve safe gun storage program despite NRA

Study suggests e-cigarette flavorings may pose heart risk

Colorado climber dies after reaching top of Mount Everest

California congressman says he’s taken photo with dead enemy

Edmund Morris, known for his biography of Reagan, dies at 78

Spotlight on Oklahoma for start of trial for opioid makers

Endangered Mexican wolves blamed for more livestock deaths

