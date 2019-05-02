202
Home » National News » 2 rescued from scaffold…

2 rescued from scaffold near top of 50-story Oklahoma tower

By The Associated Press May 15, 2019 10:56 am 05/15/2019 10:56am
Share

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two window washers have been rescued from a scaffold above the roof of an approximately 850-foot (259 meters) skyscraper in downtown Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City Fire Capt. David Macy says the two were stranded shortly before 7:45 a.m. Wednesday outside the 50-floor Devon Tower and were pulled to safety about 8:30 a.m.

Macy said firefighters secured the scaffold with ropes as it dangled from a crane, 20-30 feet (6-9 meters) above the roof. Video from the scene showed the scaffold banging against sides of the building that extend above the roof and breaking windows.

Macy said paramedics evaluated both men and both refused treatment. He said the cause of the accident is under investigation.

The tower houses the corporate offices of Oklahoma City-based energy company Devon Energy Corp.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800

The Week on the Hill

Get the latest news on Congress from WTOP Capitol Hill Correspondent Mitchell Miller. Read his latest articles and listen to his podcast.

Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!