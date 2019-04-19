National Park Week kicks off with free entry on Saturday

The National Park Service is celebrating National Park Week, and it begins with free entry on Saturday. Not all national parks charge an entry fee, but for those that do, the fees will be waived Saturday.

The National Park Service is celebrating National Park Week, and it begins with free entry on Saturday. Not all national parks charge an entry fee, but for those that do, the fees will be waived Saturday.

National Park Week runs from Saturday, April 20 through Sunday, April 28.

Each day features a theme: Sunday is Military and Veterans Recognition Day; on Monday, the national parks will celebrate Earth Day.

The week is a chance to highlight volunteer opportunities along with activities for kids, and even events where you can bring along your canine companion.

Kids can become junior rangers by taking part in activities at selected parks. After completing an activity book, they’ll earn their Junior Ranger Badge.

Then, there’s the BARK Ranger program, where dog owners are encouraged to bring their dogs out for a day of fun. At Baltimore’s Fort McHenry Park, there’s even a chance for your dog to become a member of the Paw Patrol.

Members of the Paw Patrol provide education and information while walking through the park with their dogs, acting as role models for dogs and dog owners. Paw Patrol volunteers represent the parks; they are given a uniform, and their dogs are easily spotted — they get a Paw Patrol bandanna.

Check out all the activities during National Park Week.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.