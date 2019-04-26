202
By The Associated Press April 26, 2019
Fake German heiress convicted of bilking banks, businesses

Quarantines at 2 LA universities amid US measles outbreak

37 hurt, including 7 critical after Chicago-area gas leak

Judge gives US 6 months to identify children split at border

O’Rourke might halt new oil and gas drilling on federal land

California towns at risk from fires often have few ways out

California seeks lessons from Florida for fire evacuations

AP Analysis: Justice Dept. reversal could cost states $220M

Iraq veteran jailed after car plows into pedestrians; 8 hurt

Officer fled civil war as a child, resettled in Minneapolis

