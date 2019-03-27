202
Home » National News » St. Lawrence Seaway opens,…

St. Lawrence Seaway opens, officials mark 60th anniversary

By The Associated Press March 27, 2019 9:06 am 03/27/2019 09:06am
Share
A Great Lakes freighter passes through the Cornwall Locks along the St. Lawrence River in Ontario on the Canadian and United States border, Sept. 28, 1955. The St. Lawrence Seaway and Power Project will enable commercial ships to pass through the waterway with a total of seven locks along the 175-mile-long seaway. (AP Photo)

MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) — The St. Lawrence Seaway’s 2019 navigation season has started with American and Canadian officials marking the binational waterway’s 60th anniversary.

The Washington, D.C.-based Saint Lawrence Seaway Development Corp. says executives from the agency and U.S. transportation officials joined their Canadian counterparts Tuesday at the St. Lambert Lock in Montreal to mark the anniversary and the waterway’s opening for the season.

The U.S. operates the seaway with the Canadian St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corp.

With its opening in 1959, the St. Lawrence Seaway linked the Great Lakes region and North America’s heartland to global markets. Since then, the engineering marvel has seen nearly 3 billion tons of cargo move through the waterway.

The seaway opened to commercial shipping in April 1959.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Canada News Local News National News World News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!