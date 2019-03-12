202
Mackerel fishery to be scaled back for rest of 2019

By The Associated Press March 12, 2019 12:15 am 03/12/2019 12:15am
FILE-In this Wednesday, July 8, 2015 file photo, herring are unloaded from a fishing boat in Rockland, Maine. Fishermen who seek one of the most important bait fish on the East Coast are likely to see a dramatic reduction in the amount they are allowed to harvest next year. Commercial fisheries for herring are a major industry in the Atlantic states, where the little fish are important as lobster bait as well as for human food. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The East Coast harvest of an economically important species of small fish will be scaled back for the rest of the year.

Fishermen catch millions of pounds of Atlantic mackerel from Maine to Virginia every year, as the fish is widely used as food. However, federal rules state that the mackerel fishery must be restricted once fishermen approach their limit for the catch of river herring and shad, which are other species of small fish.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says 95 percent of the catch cap has been exhausted. That means mackerel fishing vessels will be prohibited from fishing for more than 20,000 pounds of mackerel per trip from Tuesday to the end of the year.

The majority of Atlantic mackerel comes to shore in Massachusetts.

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

