Last surviving daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth dies at 102

By Amir Vera and Hollie Silverman March 10, 2019 7:56 pm 03/10/2019 07:56pm
Babe Ruth's daughter Julia Ruth Stevens throws out the ceremonial first pitch with help from her son Tom before a baseball game between the Boston Red Sox and the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park in Boston, Saturday, July 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

(CNN) — Julia Ruth Stevens, the last surviving daughter of baseball legend Babe Ruth, died Saturday, according to her son Tom Stevens.

Julia Stevens, her son said, was 102 years old and died at an assisted living facility in Henderson, Nevada, after a short illness. She will be buried in New Hampshire, where she used to live, and would have been 103 in July, he said.

“She lived a full life and tried to do her very best … to perpetuate the legacy of the Babe in a positive way,” Tom Stevens said of his mother.

Stevens said survivors other than himself are Julia Stevens’ two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

He described his mother as being “Babe’s biggest fan,” something she considered to be one of the most important roles in her life.

People who met her remembered her warmth, Stevens said. Fans really liked to chat with her about Babe because, Stevens said, “Having lived so long she was the only one left who could do it.”

Babe Ruth had a legendary 22-year baseball career in which he played mainly with the New York Yankees, according to the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s website. Ruth also spent time with the Boston Red Sox and Boston Braves, ESPN states. His career included 714 home runs and four World Series titles. He was also one of the five inaugural members of the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1936.

