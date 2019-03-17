202
Delaware teen is shot, has non-life-threatening injuries

By The Associated Press March 17, 2019 1:19 pm 03/17/2019 01:19pm
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Police in Delaware are investigating a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Wilmington Police Department issued a news release Sunday saying the shooting happened the previous night in a neighborhood east of Brandywine Park.

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police department urged anyone with information about what happened to call detectives.

Topics:
Brandywine park crime delaware National News
