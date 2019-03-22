202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:33 p.m. EDT

By The Associated Press March 22, 2019 12:00 am 03/22/2019 12:00am
Share

White cop cleared in fatal shooting of black teenager

Midwest flooding costs increasing, with $1.6B damage in Iowa

Beyond Mueller report, Trump faces flurry of legal perils

Judge scrutinizes Trump’s policy shift on asylum seekers

California to waive environmental rules for fire season prep

Iditarod competitor whose dogs quit says they got spooked

Judge says New York’s stun gun ban is unconstitutional

Flight attendant detained by immigration on return to US

Watchdog group’s leader steps down after founder’s firing

Cleanup of Texas chemical plant hamstrung by new fire, spill

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!