WATCH: Chicago police discuss ‘Empire’ actor’s arrest

Chicago police held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the arrest of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett. Watch the full video.

WASHINGTON – Chicago police held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the arrest of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett turned himself in early Thursday, facing accusations that he filed a false police report about a racist, anti-gay attack last month.

Watch the full news conference below.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.