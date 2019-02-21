202
WATCH: Chicago police discuss ‘Empire’ actor’s arrest

By Ginger Whitaker February 21, 2019 9:02 am 02/21/2019 09:02am
WASHINGTON – Chicago police held a news conference Thursday morning to discuss the arrest of “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.

Smollett turned himself in early Thursday, facing accusations that he filed a false police report about a racist, anti-gay attack last month.

Watch the full news conference below.

