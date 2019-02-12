202
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 11:58 p.m. EST

By The Associated Press February 12, 2019 12:00 am 02/12/2019 12:00am
Share

Police detective killed by friendly fire in New York City

Notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman convicted

Ex-astronaut Mark Kelly makes Democratic bid for Senate seat

Rule could limit college response to off-campus sex assaults

Ex-prosecutor, brother hit with drug charges in Hawaii

APNewsBreak: Teach for America slammed over Oakland strike

Biden: Longtime Rep. John Dingell treated all with ‘dignity’

Texas sheriff: 2 malnourished children found in dog cage

California governor names new leaders on water, education

Politician’s accuser speaks about issue of sexual assault

Copyright © 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500