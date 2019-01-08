202.5
Home » National News » My Take: Tennessee's governor…

My Take: Tennessee’s governor grants clemency to a true victim

January 8, 2019 11:21 pm 01/08/2019 11:21pm
Share

Cyntoia Brown was forced into prostitution. Fearing for her life, she killed a man and spent almost 15 years in prison.

My Take: 1/8/2018

Clinton Yates

Download audio

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
clinton yates cyntoia brown Life & Style my take National News tennessee
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500