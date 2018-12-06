WATCH LIVE: Bush’s funeral train to College Station

Watch a livestream of a funeral service for former President George H.W. Bush at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church in Houston.

WASHINGTON — Thousands paid tribute to George H.W. Bush as his casket lay in repose in Houston, and a funeral service will be held for the former president Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

The 11 a.m. service follow’s Wednesday’s funeral held at Washington National Cathedral.

Watch a livestream of Thursday’s funeral below, when it is available.

