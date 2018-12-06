202.5
Home » National News » WATCH LIVE: Bush's funeral…

WATCH LIVE: Bush’s funeral train to College Station

By Ginger Whitaker December 6, 2018 8:49 am 12/06/2018 08:49am
9 Shares

WASHINGTON — Thousands paid tribute to George H.W. Bush as his casket lay in repose in Houston, and a funeral service will be held for the former president Thursday at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church.

The 11 a.m. service follow’s Wednesday’s funeral held at Washington National Cathedral.

Watch a livestream of Thursday’s funeral below, when it is available.

Related Stories

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Topics:
Bush Bush funeral livestream Former President George H.W. Bush george h.w. bush National News St. Martin's Episcopal Church texas Texas funeral
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500