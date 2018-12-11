‘Truth isn’t truth’ tops list of notable quotes in 2018

Yale librarian Fred Shapiro is out with the top 10 quotes of the year. He chooses quotes that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times, and not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

10. “If you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd! And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.” — Rep. Maxine Waters, in remarks at a rally in Los Angeles, June 23.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

Yale librarian Fred Shapiro is out with the top 10 quotes of the year. He chooses quotes that are famous or revealing of the spirit of the times, and not necessarily eloquent or admirable.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — The assertion that “truth isn’t truth,” made by a personal attorney for President Donald Trump, tops a Yale Law School librarian’s list of the most notable quotes of 2018.

Rudy Giuliani’s statement came in an August interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press” when he told host Chuck Todd that Trump might “get trapped into perjury” if he were interviewed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

When Todd replied: “Truth is truth,” Giuliani responded: “No, it isn’t truth. Truth isn’t truth.” Giuliani later explained he was trying to make the case that having Trump sit down for an interview with Mueller’s team wouldn’t accomplish much because of the conflicting nature of witnesses’ recollections.

The list assembled by Fred Shapiro, an associate director at the library, is an annual update to “The Yale Book of Quotations,” which was first published in 2006. Unlike some past updates, this year’s list happens to feature quotes only from Americans.

“They are intended to reflect the culture of our time and often it’s quotes that are not admirable but quotes that are silly or negative in some way,” Shapiro said. “In our current world political scene, the United States maybe dominates that kind of quotation.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.